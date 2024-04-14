ONE OUT OF FOUR CYPRUS STUDENTS HAVE GONE THROUGH BULLYING, SAYS STUDY

A worrying trend reveals that over 25% of all students have been victims of bullying.

A statement by the “Hope for Children” CRC Policy Center, which conducted the study that makes this reveal – said that that many students have admitted to have been bullied – either physically or online.

The Policy Center made these findings in its study on school violence conducted, which it conducted for the National Strategy for Prevention and Management of School Violence (held between 2018 and 2024).

The results of the research reveal that verbal and social bullying are the most rampant, followed by cyberbullying.

The study also urged for finding better methods of interventions and establishing more comprehensive support structures for both prevention and management of such situations.