YOUR GUIDE TO FINDING THE IDEAL TIME FOR TREE TRIMMING

Trimming trees may appear to be a run-of-the-mill act that one does on regular intervals. But in reality, there is a right time and proper season to do this. This means different things for different people, depending on where they live.

Here is a basic guide to understanding what constitutes as the right time to trim trees in your area:

END-OF-WINTER OR START-OF-SPRING

As mentioned before, the exact right time differs according to location and climate. Generally speaking, however, the best time to do the trimming is when winter is over.

This is an ideal time since trees at this time have no leaves, which makes pruning simpler. That said, there are additional reasons at play too. To start with, trees pass dormancy at the end of winter – applying expert tree services at this point primes them for better growth. Secondly, trees, when trimmed in late days of winter, heal faster. This is because it helps the tree stay strong and prevents the fostering of pests.

AVOID AUTUMNS

Autumn is a season marked by the falling off of leaves – and to the untrained eye, it might feel like it is the ideal time to get trees trimmed. The truth, however, could not be further from this and trees at this time are still active and editing them can hamper their growth in the long run. This also applies to bushes and shrubs.

Additionally, one should never go for tree trimming when the weather is humid, since such weather encourages the growth of microbes and pests. Depending on the climate, a humid weather can be present in the summers or autumns – and sometimes in both seasons in varying degrees.

YOU CAN STILL DO SOME WORK SEASONALLY

While there is a right time to go for tree trimming, you can still undertake some maintenance work at any time of the year. For instance, one can cut too-long branches with shears to keep them at size. One can also cut down branches which are falling out, are dead or are much too far gone due to rotting or fungi.

