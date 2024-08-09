CYPRUS AFFECTED FROM GLOBAL IT DISRUPTION

The problematic CrowdStrike update has crippled IT systems worldwide, and Cyprus is no exception to this.

According to the Cyprus Telecommunication Authority (CYTA), all stores, call centers and other digital channels have been affected by the disruption in IT services.

The CYTA has said that they are trying to collaborate with their suppliers to come up with a suitable solution. They added the provision of their services & products remain unaffected.

Public service elements depending on IT also remain unaffected at this time. Airports are still operating without issue, while bank systems are running as usual – with no changes in the quality of their customer service capacity. The Health Insurance Organization (HIO) has also reported no issues being faced by both providers and beneficiaries.

In the meantime, Cyprus Mail has reported disruption due to server problems and issues with connecting to the internet.

This is not very surprising, as most major media organizations such as the Associated Press and Sky News have all reported facing issues.