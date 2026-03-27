CYPRUS PM RECEIVES CREDENTIALS FROM AUSTRALIAN HIGH COMMISSIONER

Emily Louise Pugin, the new Australian High Commissioner in Cyprus, has presented President Nikos Christodoulides with her letters of credence.

She described the event as an honor, and expressed her pride at serving in a country that has a long-standing, deep friendship with her native Australia.

Australia is the biggest center of the Cyprus diaspora – big enough to be identified as a group and to have made a large contribution to the country?s progress. The two countries have also enjoyed a historically pleasant bilateral relationship.

Ms. Pugin also stressed upon the various values that bind the nations together, which include every nation being sovereign and a peaceful international system of order that is based on rules.

The Cypriot High Commission in Australia congratulated Ms. Pugin and expressed their good wishes. They said that they sincerely hope that both High Commissions will keep working closely and deepen the very good relations enjoyed by the two nations.