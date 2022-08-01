CYPRUS REMOVES COVID-19 TESTING REQUIREMENT FOR VISITORS

The government of Cyprus is getting rid of the mandatory requirement for visitors to show up with their vaccination or recovery certificates for COVID-19.

The government is also removing the requirement for people to wear face masks in all indoor spaces. This of course does not include hospitals, nursing homes or any other indoor medical facilities.

According to Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, the removal of restrictions is being done for a smooth transition of the island nation to a system of post-pandemic normalcy.