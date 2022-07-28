POLICE ARREST MAN IN CONNECTION WITH STATE FOREST FIRE

The Cyprus police has arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the fire which broke out in the night near the village of Dierona in Cyprus’ Limassol District, near to the state forest.

According to the Cyprus News agency, the firefighters went on scene almost immediately after the fire broke out and were successfully able to douse the blaze. Their investigations, however, revealed that the fire was a case of arson.

Further investigations by the police found incriminating evidence against the 33-year-old man, who was then arrested. His appearance in court is currently pending.