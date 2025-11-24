CYPRUS TO SUPPORT TRUMP’S PLANS FOR GAZA

Cyprus has offered to operationally support the Gaza plans set forth by United States President Donald J. Trump.

The island nation intends to avoid political involvement, and instead claims that it will contribute on the more practical aspects of the plan. The statement was given by Cyprus’ President Nikos Christodoulides himself while he was attending a dinner with several EU member state heads.

The President’s Press Office director Victor Papadopoulos revealed the news, saying that President Christodoulides also has Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt when he talked about their six-point-plan on how Cyprus will be involved in the future of Gaza.

The plan itself is based on Cyprus’ successes with the humanitarian aid corridor at Amalthea. It enumerated six pillars of operation that they have developed with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the UAE.

Weeks prior to this, President Christodoulides had attended a Gaza-related summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. Here he showed great interest in having Cypriot companies get directly involved in the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza. The six-point-plan, meant to align with Trump’s twenty-point-plan was highlighted here as well.

According to several sources from the Cypriot government itself, the plan’s details shall get clearer with the progression of Trump’s own peace plan and the subsequent evolution of Gaza’s situation.