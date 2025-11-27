TRAPPED WILD BIRDS FOUND DURING POLICE RAID IN LARNACA

Poaching has served to become a crime of great concern in Larnaca and the latest findings only prove this to be true.

Cyprus’s Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (MMAD) led a fresh anti-poaching operation in Larnaca district’s Agios Theodoros, where they made significant findings.

The officers of the squad made a thorough search of the entire suspected area, and found a person having trapped several exotic wild birds in nets inside a fenced field.

Specifically, there were twenty-six birds trapped alive across seven nets. Four other nets were found uninstalled and stored away.

7 deceased wild birds were also found, along with 4 speakers, 2 speakers and a variety of other goods known to be used for poaching.

Further investigation by the Kofinou Police is currently underway.