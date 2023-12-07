DUST LEVELS SET TO DECREASE, SAYS METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT

The high dust levels in Cyprus have been a major issue in the past couple of weeks, but that is set to go away very soon.

The Cyprus Meteorology Service has informed that the fine particles of dust in the air are present at the moment but will soon disappear.

Additionally, the weather will clear up further and be warmer for the next few days, before falling. Winds shall range from mild to moderate over somewhat rough seas and with a force of 3-4 on the Beaufort scale.

The rise in temperature is expected to go to 29 degrees Celsius inland, 28 degrees Celsius – 29 degrees Celsius in the coasts, and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Furthermore, these 3-4 days shall be largely clear, with the possibility of partial cloudiness and potentially isolated incidents of mild rain in the western region and/or mountains.