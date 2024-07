An oncoming thunderstorm has led to the Met Office issuing a yellow warning.

The warning, which shall remain in place for around 6 hours, starts at noon and ends at around 6 pm.

Met Office scientists are predicting moderate-to-heavy storms, especially concentrated inland and along the mountains.

The storms will have thunder, lightning and potentially – hail.

They are expecting rains between thirty-five and fifty-five millimeters per hour.