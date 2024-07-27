FOUR DETAINED BY CYPRUS POLICE FOR FRAUD

The Cypriot Police has issued arrest warrants for 5 people who are wanted in the US for committing finance fraud.

According to Christos Andreou, spokesperson for the police, arrest warrants had been issued the moment the court’s verdict overturned the prior release order.

Four among these five have been arrested so far. One of them, a UK citizen is yet to be caught.

The Police are making an active effort to find him, and depending on the circumstances, might ask for international assistance.

These 5 men were already in police custody in Cyprus for committing finance fraud in the US, when the Cypriot Supreme Court order to release them was issued.

It is only after an appeal was made by the Attorney General that the Supreme Court decided to review and subsequently reinstate the arrest warrants.

The arrested shall be extradited to the United States, charges levied against them shall include identity theft, conspiracy, laundering money, and of course, fraud.

The suspects used a Cyprus-based bank account to carry out the fraudulent activity.