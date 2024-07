The demand for electricity in Cyprus has skyrocketed due to the ongoing heat wave.

According to Chara Kousiappa, a spokesperson for the Transmission Department, the development is hardly surprising as more people are indoors and require assistance to keep cool.

She added how the maximum demand stood at around 1,150 Megawatts in the afternoon.

This is the closest so far to 2023’s 1243 Megawatts demand.