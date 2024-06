A sudden fire broke out in the rear side of a university-affiliated bus in the north side of Nicosia in Cyprus.

The bus seemed to have caught on fire while it was behind some traffic lights in Mandres, Nicosia.

The fire brigade was immediately notified, who arrived quickly and doused the fire before it had a chance to spread.

It is not yet known why the fire happened in the first place; police investigation into the matter is still underway.