MAN FALLS FROM HIS BEDROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR, SUSTAINS MAJOR INJURIES

A man has sustained major injuries after falling out from his bedroom on the residential building’s 2nd floor.

The man, aged 56, fell out of his bedroom early in the morning from the second floor of his three-floor apartment building.

The man landed in the courtyard, where he was visibly gravely injured. Bystanders called paramedics, who picked the man up and took him to Paphos Hospital. He is still receiving treatment there.

The police are currently investigating the matter, and have the area sealed to be able to continue their examinations as to why the incident happened in the first place.

So far, they have revealed that the man lives with his twin brother in said apartment.