FOUR ARRESTED AS ROBBERY ATTEMPT FAILS

The Paphos police arrested four people who tried to attempt a robbery, but failed.

The men were trying to break into the home of a 53-year-old woman, when she noticed the intruder and sounded the alarm. While the intruder tried to escape, a neighbor caught him.

Once the suspect went into the police’s custody, he immediately told them about his accomplices who were in a nearby car and had dropped him near the lady’s home.

The Paphos police eventually found them in the agricultural district nearby – in a car that had since broken down. They went on to find another man there trying to help these two.

After arresting them, the Paphos police identified them as two men, aged 29 and 25 and a woman, aged 27. They also found lots of gold items, along with foreign coins, a precision ruler and over 3 gms of cocaine.