NATIONAL GUARD SEES NEW HELICOPTERS

The National Guard of Cyprus has signed fresh defense agreements with over fifteen countries, and welcomes several new helicopters as part of said agreement.

According to Charalambos Petrides, the Defense Minister of Cyprus, the defense is looking at its relations with other countries now to level up its training facilities and infrastructure, and the current developments are only the beginning. He added that the National Guard will be a part of several collaborations and joint training exercises.

Petrides continued by saying how these series of events would help the National Guard ensure the country maintains its integrity. He also said that they are in the process of signing agreements for the equipment program, and are proceeding with installing the Green Line e-monitoring system.

He paused at this point, mentioning how it was not safe to discuss issues pertaining national security in public.