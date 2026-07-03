CYPRUS OPENS FIRST EMBASSY IN CENTRAL ASIA

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides?s maiden state visit to Kazakhstan was marked by the official opening of the island nation?s embassy in Astana – the first of its kind not just in the country but in the entire region of Central Asia.

This is notably a huge milestone in Cyprus and Kazakhstan?s budding bilateral relations. Not only does it demonstrate Kazakhstan?s role as Cyprus?s new trade partner, it also helps create new opportunities for the two countries to cooperate on matters of investment, economics, and, of course, trade.

Yermek Kosherbayev, the Kazakhstan foreign minister, was present at the ceremony, and in his keynote, said how Cyprus has grown as a key strategic EU partner. He further added that the Embassy marks the beginning of ongoing development between the Mediterranean and Central Asia at large.

Constantinos Kombos, his Cypriot counterpart, also remarked on the significance of the embassy and expressed his optimism on the embassy opening, as well as the developing relationship between the two nations.

This comes after the two countries signing five agreements for the purpose of developing cooperation in investing, sports, education, culture and digitalization.