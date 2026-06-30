ONLY BLACK OR BLUE PENS ALLOWED DURING VOTING

Cyprus’ Election Commission’s Chief Returning Officer has said that polling booths will only provide black and blue ballpoint pens for ballots during elections.

Should voters use pens of any other color, their ballot papers shall be marked as invalid.

Voters need not bring their pens – pens shall be given to them in their polling stations when they arrive to cast their ballots.

The Cypriot authorities have sincerely urged any and all voters to exclusively make use of the pens given to them to prevent their vote from being invalidated.