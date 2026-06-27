POLICE ARREST MAN TRYING TO SMUGGLE EMBRYOS

The Turkish Cypriot Police has arrested a man for trying to smuggle 4 embryos out of the country.

The man, aged 24, was trying to leave from Tymbou (Ercan) airport in Northern Cyprus when he was caught by security.

He has immediately been remanded.

Media reports say that he was trying to escape to an unspecified foreign country, and had put the embryos in tubes which had been labelled as ?life parcel? and even had a reference number.

According to preliminary Investigations, the embryos were stolen from an illegal IVF center in Northern Cyprus.

Further investigation is currently underway.