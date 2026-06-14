HIGH-SCHOOLER GETS TO BE CYPRIOT HEALTH MINISTER FOR A DAY

The high-schooler who won the national essay competition on what they’d do if they became the country’s health minister has been awarded with holding the position for a day.

The winner in question, Lina, spent her day with Neophytos Charalambides, the real Health Minister, and bore witness to all the official meetings and visits that take place as part of the daily operations of the ministry.

A tour of all healthcare facilities was conducted, and the details were discussed. Work continued throughout the day as the duo went from one appointment to another.

The Health Charalambides posted a video about this on socials, citing how Lina earned her spot by winning the essay competition. He congratulated her again, wished her all the best for her future endeavors, and wished that she ?returns’ to the post for more than a day in the near future.