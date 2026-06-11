MAN CAUGHT SMUGGLING TONNES OF FUEL

The Police in Cyprus caught a man trying to smuggle tons worth of fuel from Turkish Cyprus to Greek Cyprus.

Specifically, the man was found carrying over 9 tons of it in a metal tank in his truck, trying to enter Nicosia’s Dhali via the buffer zone installed between the two divisions on the island.

The man, aged 54, was additionally carrying over 54 liters of engine oil in three metal canisters, and 80 liters of petrol across four plastic canisters.

The man was immediately arrested by the police, but was released later once an out-of-court deal was made and ?40,000 was paid to secure his release.