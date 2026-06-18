CYPRUS GOVERNMENT’S NEW WEBSITE FOCUSES ON WATER PROBLEMS

The Cypriot Ministry of Agriculture has launched its new website, which is heavily focused on the country’s water issues.

According to the Ministry, this is a deliberate attempt to keep the public informed about the ongoing issues of scarcity of water and how to best conserve it.

They said that the website shall function as a main source of information regarding the current situation of water supply in the island nation, along with projects and initiatives to improve water sufficiency.

The website shall also list various water-saving arrangements that are and will soon be available for public use.

People can access a wide variety of information, from measures to be taken during water shortage to infrastructure projects, and from general awareness to practical tips.