HIS HIGHNESS SHEIKH ABDULLAH MET WITH CYPRIOT PRESIDENT

HH Sheikh Abdullah, the UAE’s Deputy PM as well as its Foreign Affairs Minister, sat down for a meeting with Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus.

Several topics – including that of the Middle East’s current situation – were discussed in the meeting, which was held in Nicosia. Topics included local as well as international matters.

President Christodoulides in the meantime did not miss the chance to praise the UAE, the relations between the two countries, and also wished the country all the best in its current and future.

In return, Sheikh Abdullah extended the well wishes from their President, stating how the UAE wants Cyprus to enjoy nothing short of prosperity and progress. He also expressed his happiness on the good relations among the two nations.

UAE’s Foreign Ministry Office also took to social media platform X (formerly, Twitter) to announce the event.