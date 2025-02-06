TURKISH CYPRUS TO SEE ‘TEKNOFEST’ FESTIVAL

‘Teknofest’ the premier Turkish tech festival shall be held in Turkish Cyprus.

The organizers of the fest have revealed that the fest shall be held at Ercan Airport over a 4-day-period.

The fest shall include tech-based contests across 7 main categories, as well as fourteen subcategories. Showcased fields will include cybersecurity, social innovation & autonomous flight systems, among others.

Teknofest is usually held in different cities across Turkey during even years, and in Istanbul in the odd ones.

The previous edition took place in Adana, with over a million visitors.

So far, the first ten editions of Teknofest have had over ten million individuals as participants and four million prospective competitors.

The 2023 was held thrice – in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. The upcoming edition will also be held in Istanbul and Turkish Cyprus.

Every participant shall receive 5.5 million Turkish liras ($155,000) worth of prize, as well as financial aid and support.