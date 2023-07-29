HOUSE BURGLED IN PAPHOS; JEWELRY STOLEN

A Paphos resident has reported the police about his home being the victim of a burglary, where his jewelry and vehicle have been stolen.

Police mentioned a resident of Paphos placed a report that strange people had burglarized the home, stealing his jewelry, his passport and his vehicle.

The incident happened during the night.

The Paphos police have, upon preliminary investigation, determined that the perpetrator(s) entered the property via a window. They also said that they have collected different evidence pieces, aiming to identify the perpetrators.