CYPRUS POLICE WILL KEEP DOCUMENTS

In the interest of safety, the Cyprus Police posted at the crossings of the divided area shall keep residential documents of those employed in the Republic of Cyprus who have their origins in third-countries.

The decision has been taken to cease the rise of third-country nationals exiting the Republic through the unrecognized Tymbou airport for other EU nations.

According to several insiders, many employers in Cyprus have been taking advantage of such people by charging them high fees for work permits and residential permits.

Many of them also go to the north of the island, which since 1974 has been under the thumb of Turkey. Once going there, they move to other EU states like Austria or Portugal, where they can use what is a valid EU document, they received from Cyprus anyway.