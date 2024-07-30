INJURED VICTIM OF TRAFFIC MISHAP WAS NOT A PASSENGER, AS PER INITIAL CLAIMS

An injured individual, who had been claiming to be a passenger in a major traffic mishap has been revealed to be the driver.

In fact, the man who was arrested had only claimed to have been driving the car – when the one claiming he was the passenger was the one who was driving when the accident occurred.

After this discovery, both individuals are now in police custody.

The man claiming to have been the driver now has more charges levied against him, namely offering wrong information to law enforcement and obstructing a law enforcement investigation.

The other man (who was the driver) has also been charged with the same set of crimes.

Both of them have not answered the reason for their behavior thus far.