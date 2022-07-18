MAN PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED ON THE BEACH

The Cyprus police has arrested two people, aged 41 and 40 in Paphos for physically assaulting a 46-year-old man.

According to a spokesman for the police, the incident came to the police’s attention after the 46-year-old filed a complaint explaining how he was attacked by the two people while he was spending time with his friend on the beach of Lemba.

After being attacked, the man was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a hematoma on his head and a broken left leg.

The police arrested the two people, who were first accused in writing and later released.