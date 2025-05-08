MEETING BETWEEN FOREIGN MINISTERS OF SAUDI ARABIA, AZERBAIJAN & CYPRUS

UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs & Deputy Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Dr. Constantinos Kombos and Jeyhun Bayramov, the foreign ministers of Cyprus and Azerbaijan respectively, in Abu Dhabi.

The leaders discussed potential routes of further cooperation across different fields, such as investment, development, and economy.

Sheikh Abdullah talked about the Azerbaijan-Armenia bilateral peace treaty. He also discussed furthering bilateral relations with Cyprus.

They made an assessment of the situation in the Middle East and Mediterranean at large, and talked about several other matter of local and international interest.