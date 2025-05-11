BOOKINGS TO REMAIN AT SAME LEVELS EVEN DESPITE SEASONAL TOURISM

Paphos Hoteliers Association Director Evripides Loizides has said that the number of tourist bookings for the year are set to stay steady, despite the seasonal tourism drop.

Loizides said that people are no longer booking according to the seasonal tourism schedule, which will soon become obsolete.

Hotel pre-bookings made between November 2024 and January 2025 saw a seven to ten percent uptick for the summer season. Starting February, the pre-bookings stalled all over the island, Paphos being the only exception as it saw a minor increase.

Cyprus gets the major share of its income from tourism, which in turn earns from visitors from other European countries such as France, Germany, Poland, UK and Greece, as well as Israel.

However, while the total number of bookings have not dipped much, the duration of the holidays have gone down from ten days to a seven average.

The good news here is that the tourists are no longer limiting themselves to the summer months – seeing as over ten thousand beds had been booked between late 2024 and early 2025.