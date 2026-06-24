PRESIDENT CHRISTODOULIDES PARTICIPATES IN INDIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE’S BELL-RINGING CEREMONY

Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus, visited the Mumbai-based National Stock Exchange in Mumbai as part of his India visit, where he participated in a traditional bell-ringing ceremony.

He delivered his keynote address after the ceremony, where he emphasized the Cypriot-Indian bilateral relations and explained how Cyprus functions as an instrumental link between India, European countries, and the Middle East at large. In the process, it provides all parties concerned with economic and political stability, and fosters a culture imbued with an innovative and future-oriented outlook.

He further added that Cyprus is looking into ways to further enhance the relations between itself and India, especially in the areas of finance, energy, technology and shipping. The end aim is to open new avenues for financial connectivity, capital markets and investment. He then said that the NSE can go a long way to making this happen.

Others present during the ceremony include Shrinivas Injeti, the chairperson of the NSE, Ashishkumar Chauhan, the MD & CEO of the NSE, along with other CXOs.