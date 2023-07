The Ministry of Defense received an alert following the fall of a National Guard soldier and his vehicle off of a bridge.

The incident happened on the highway of Nicosia-Limassol near the Alambra exit, where the non-commissioned officer suffered the tragedy.

According to early investigations, it was the driver who lost his control on the vehicle and spiraled into the cliff.

The officer was immediately rescued and admitted to Nicosia General Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department.