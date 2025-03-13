QATAR ENERGY, IN COLLABORATION WITH XXONMOBIL STARTS NATURAL GAS DRILLING IN CYPRUS

In collaboration with Qatar Energy, ExxonMobil has begun drilling to find natural gas near the Cypriot coast.

Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus himself announced this on X (formerly, Twitter).

The main reasons behind this move are the requirement for gas in the absence of that supplied by Russia since it invaded Ukraine back in 2022.

Since the East Mediterranean has seen major finds, drilling for gas here has been all but paramount.

Announced originally in November 2024, the operations will start with the Electra and Pegasus wells.

ExxonMobil is present in Cyprus as part of a large consortium of companies which includes TotalEnergies (France), Eni and France’s (Italy) & Chevron (US).