MAJOR DROP IN SYRIAN ASYLUM BIDS SINCE THE FALL OF ASSAD

Several Syrian nations who had sought refugee status in Cyprus due to the decade-long civil war have now voluntary withdrawn the same.

This comes within weeks of the fall of their erstwhile leader Bashar Al-Assad.

Migration Minister of Cyprus Nikolas Ioannides said that over forty asylum requests are being withdrawn per day since the 9th of December. This figure now stands at hundreds who have expressed returning to Syria, withdrawing their applications and even waiving their protected/refugee status.

Several others have simply left the country of their own volition.

In the last few years, several Syrians had come fleeing to the island nation of Cyprus, which pressured authorities to suspend processing applications.