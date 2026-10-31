RISING FIRE IN PAPHOS DISTRICT HAS BEEN EXTINGUISHED

The fire department has confirmed that a fire that broke out near the Yiolou community in Paphos in the afternoon has finally been doused.

Several trucks and even an aircraft were used to extinguish the very powerful fire.

While ground crews worked the scene, the firefighting airplane released water from above. According to the forestry department, the extra help, including the airplane, was specifically requested by the fire department to help contain the incident in real time.

The combined ground crew included two tankers, five engines, three forest officers, and twenty-three forest firefighters.

Additional forest department officers were put on standby if any further help was required.