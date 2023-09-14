RUSSIA OPENING A CONSULATE IN TURKISH CYPRUS, SAY SOURCES

Russia is set to open a new consular office in Turkish Cyprus.

This comes after a major push from Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey to for legally and internationally recognizing Cyprus as a sovereign entity – a status that has never been fulfilled since the Turkish army’s invasion of the area in 1974.

According to Ersin Tatar, the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed nation, they are welcoming Russia’s decision to open their office.

So far, the UK already has an office in the region.

Meanwhile, Tahsin Ertugruloglu, the foreign minister said to TRT Haber about Russia’s intentions to open their office being on the cards for a while now.

They have, however, made it clear that this is not in any way instrumental in recognizing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an independent entity.