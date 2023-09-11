CYPRUS TO STILL MEET SET REQUIREMENTS TO QUALIFY FOR VISA WAIVER, SAYS US

Robert Paschall, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs of the United States’ Department of Homeland Security has issued a statement regarding Cyprus’ status via-a-vis their Visa Waiver Program.

Mr. Pascall said that while Cyprus has fulfilled certain key requirements, it needs to fulfill some more to be truly eligible.

These remarks were made while Paschall was in Cyprus on an official visit, which included meeting with Constantinos Kombos, Cyprus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He also gave an interview to the CNA, explaining how both the US and Cyprus are dedicated to achieving results on the matter as early as possible.

He also emphasized on the program’s importance, mentioning how it can both enhance security, help facilitate travel, and generally speaking strengthen the ties between people and communities.

The Visa Waiver is a special US program, which allows citizens from participating nations to travel to the United States with a 90-day term – for either tourism or business.