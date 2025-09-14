STUDENT HOME PRICES SOARING DUE TO DORM SHORTAGES

According to the Cyprus Federation of Student Unions (Pofen), single rooms are now priced at approximately €350 per month – which is the highest the nation has ever seen.

Right now, the University of Tepak in Paphos and Limassol offer 150 and 250 rooms respectively, the University of Cyprus in Nicosia offer 208 rooms, while the archbishopric in Limassol offer 250.

Dorm rooms are typically meant to accommodate first-year students and their needs.

According to Constantinos Karseras, the chairman of Pofen, the demand has far exceeded the supply in Limassol, which has spurred universities to build new dorms in both Nicosia and Limassol to bridge the gap.

The level of progress is better at Tepak, which has announced 300 student rooms to be ready by late-2026.

What concerns Karseras the most, however, is that the dorm plans are based on data from 2020, while Tepak has introduced several new programs and subsequently accepted many more students.

Currently, a “subsidized” single Tepak dorm also costs €350 a month. What sets them apart is that they have offered a €2,500 subsidy to cover 10 months – subject to the student’s socioeconomic status.

The bishopric in Limassol has offered a free meal per day, while both Tepak and the University of Cyprus have offered yearly scholarships to certain students.

The website of Tepak says that among the 250 available rooms, studio flats cost €300 a month, single-bedroom flats cost €350, twin-bedroom ones cost €500, while three-bedroom ones cost €600.

Tepak in Paphos has arranged over a hundred-and-fifty studio apartments for €350 per month, and another fifty available at the standard €550 per month price.

A Facebook page is currently trying to create a chart of all apartments available so students can match up with suitable roommates. In over two years of operation, it has helped over five hundred students – many senior students have managed to secure all-year accommodations for as less as €400 – in the face of dorm rooms being given to first-year students on a priority basis.