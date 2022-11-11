TRIAL FOR 37-YEAR-OLD’S MURDER IS UNDERWAY

The two suspects who were arrested for murdering a 36-year-old man have been produced in a Paphos criminal court.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, has set the date of the hearing to November 22, 2022.

The defense lawyer for the suspects, aged 20 and 27, asked for bail, but were denied any by the prosecutors. The court ultimately ruled that the suspects will remain in custody till the proceedings begin.

The case involves the murder of a 37-year-old, who passed away in the ICU of Nicosia general hospital. He was admitted after intruders broke into his apartment and hit him on the head.