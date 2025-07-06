HELLENIC BANK OFFICIALLY CHANGES ITS NAME

In light of its acquisition by Eurobank Cyprus, Hellenic Bank has officially changed its name to Hellenic Bank.

The decision was made by the board of directors at the end of May 2025, and announced a few days later.

It took a few weeks to make the actual change happen, due to securing the required supervision approvals.

This new chapter in the bank’s functioning was highly anticipated, and is being looked at by key officials in a good light – especially now that they are part of one of the biggest banks in the EU and an important one in the world.

The official statement from the bank called the event more than a simple change of name – they called it a promise to offer new and improved finance solutions and proactive services, to help Cyprus develop more, economically and socially.

Michalis Louis, the CEO called the change of name as a “promise” to their customers for a much brighter future.