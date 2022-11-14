FIXED COST OF DRINKING WATER SET TO INCREASE

The Nicosia Water Board has announced that the fixed cost of drinking water is set to increase to 11 euros for every 2 months, starting the 1st of November.

The Board explained how the increase had to be made to make sure the water-supply infrastructure of Nicosia can be properly maintained as needed.

The announcement further added that the water network of the island nation’s capital is long overdue for an upgrade – and that said upgrades require a boost in the budget, which can only be done by increasing the prices.

The last price hike was done in September 2017.