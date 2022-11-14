FIXED COST OF DRINKING WATER SET TO INCREASE

Current Events

 

The Nicosia Water Board has announced that the fixed cost of drinking water is set to increase to 11 euros for every 2 months, starting the 1st of November.

The Board explained how the increase had to be made to make sure the water-supply infrastructure of Nicosia can be properly maintained as needed.

The announcement further added that the water network of the island nation’s capital is long overdue for an upgrade – and that said upgrades require a boost in the budget, which can only be done by increasing the prices.

The last price hike was done in September 2017.

 