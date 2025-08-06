UNITED NATIONS HELD A FIVE-PARTY MEETING ON THE CYPRUS ISSUE IN NEW YORK

The UN held a five-party meeting regarding the Cyprus reunification issue at their NY headquarters.

The event was originally announced by Stephane Dujarric, a spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General at the press conference.

The convening of the Secretary-General happened after the first of such meetings in 2025 in the month of March. Here, the leaders of both Turkish and Greek Cyprus, along with leaders of other major powers in the area such as Turkey, Greece and the UK met yet again to discuss the issue of the divided island nation at length.

While the talks were not the most encouraging, those who attended the meeting agreed that it was a good opportunity to keep the communication channel open and hold out on the possibility for things to improve in the future.

The island nation of Cyprus has been a divided one since 1974, sparked off by Turkey invading Cyprus and then staging a coup with the Greek military regime at that time. As of July 2025, Turkey is the sole nation to recognize Turkish Cyprus as an independent nation, and keeps over 35,000 soldiers on standby there.