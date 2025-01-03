11 PEOPLE PREVIOUS MISSING IN CYPRUS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED

The remains of eleven different individuals, who went missing during 1963-64 and in 1974 have been successfully identified.

A dual communal organization dedicated to finding out what happened to Greek as well as Turkish Cypriots who went missing during these time periods when the island nation went through turbulent times.

The Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus’s representative Leonidas Pantelides presented the data pertaining to this matter – further clarifying that in that case all eleven were Greek Cypriots.

7 of these were found on the missing people’s lists, whereas 4 others are assumed to be fallen soldiers.

In 2024, the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) in Cyprus conducted diggings at one-hundred-and-two different locations.

The remains were found in the unexplored areas of Lapithos, Trachoni, Aroa, Bellapais and Karavas – this includes both military and civilian areas.

The CMP has so far identified one-thousand-and-fifty-one individuals out of over two thousand who had gone missing during the aforementioned periods.

Two-hundred-and-sixteen of these are not listed in an official capacity. Investigation for the remainder is currently underway at varying levels of success.