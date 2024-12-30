CYPRUS PARTICIPATED IN THE WORLD TRAVEL MARKET EVENT

In 2024, Cyprus participated in the World Travel Market.

The international event, held in London had fifty-five exhibitors – and the island nation was one of them.

Held over a period of three days, the event is attended by scores of owners and operations within the global tourism industry worldwide, so as to find room for collaboration and for opportunities, with the prime focus being the successful promotion of all countries’ products.

The Cypriot delegation to the event includes Cypriot tourist organizations, tourism companies, hotels, and member of Cyprus’ nation and state tourism boards.

The event shall be headlined by Costas Koumis, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, who shall meet with the UK’s best tourism companies and air carriers, along with those from other countries.

Mr. Koumis shall also attend the Ministerial Summit, which will discuss the relationship between evolving AI technology and tourism development.