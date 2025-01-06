FAMOUS SINGER PETER ANDRE TO PICK CYPRUS AS HIS RETIREMENT DESTINATION

Peter Andre, most famous for his song, The ‘Mysterious Girl’ has said that he would like to retire on the island nation of Cyprus.

While the artist was born and raised in the UK, he is of Greek-Cypriot origin (both his parents are Cypriots) and even owns a house in Cyprus.

Andre says that he has taken quite a liking to Cyprus and might sell his UK house to spend his later years on the island nation.

His column in the OK! Magazine spoke about his house in Cyprus, and he could either move there if his family was alright with it, or use it as a suitable retirement destination.

Fow now, he is spending Christmas with his family the traditional way, but is also looking to visit Australia to see his mother, Thea. She suffers from Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s disease.

He plans to see both his parents and is traveling with his brother, Michael to spent time with their parents and their sister.