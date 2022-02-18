12 UNVACCINATED PRIESTS SUSPENDED BY ARCHBISHOP

The Archbishop of the Orthodox Christian Church has suspended over 12 priests from his diocese as they did not get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, despite multiple warnings.

According to a statement to CyBC (a state broadcaster) by the Archbishop Chrystostomos II that the priests – most of whom were theologians – potentially persuaded many followers to stay away from the vaccine as well. Upon knowing of the incident, the Archbishop immediately issued the suspension of the priests based on charges of insubordination.

He further stated that upon further investigations (and its results), the priests’ suspensions could be extended – the priests could even be defrocked.

The Archbishop has been known to openly support vaccinations for both the Church and all of its followers, and has publicly urged the public to line up for the jab.