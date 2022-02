In the latest case of mountainous road networks taking a hit, Every road that leads to Troodos-Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos, have shut down on account of heavy snowfalls.

As snowfall has intensified in various areas in this region, police are now advising drivers plying on the Nicosia-Limassol highway to keep their speed low and be at a safe distance from the vehicles in front of them.