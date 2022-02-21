RESTRICTIONS ON VACCINATED TRAVELERS TO BE LIFTED IN MARCH

The Cypriot government has announced that it will lift all entry requirements for incoming travelers from the 1st of March, provided said travelers can show a valid certificate that proves that they got both the vaccine and the booster shot.

Right now, it is mandatory for vaccinated travelers to have either a negative test for COVID-19 prior to arrival, or self-quarantine for a stipulated period once they arrive.

Travelers who have been inoculated but have not got the booster shots may be accepted if they got vaccinated 9 months (or less) prior.

Cyprus will also approve vaccination certificates from countries that are not part of the EU, provided they are approved by the European Union.

Unvaccinated adults will still be allowed in the country, but will have to face a much stricter set of tests as well as self-quarantine protocols – depending upon the country they are arriving from.