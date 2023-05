Over 14 individuals have succumbed to influenza during the winter in Cyprus.

Those who passed away include a girl, aged 8, a 24-year-old who had the A-Type Influenza, and a 37-year-old, who died of Type-B Influenza.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Valentinos Silvestros, a total of 440 people were hospitalized, including 274 minors.

The data was collected between late December 2022 to Early March 2023.