CYPRUS POLICE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR OWNER OF TORCHED CAR

The Cyprus Police is requesting the public to help them locate a man from Limassol.

The man, Angelous Pericleous, 31, has been missing from his home for over 72 hours.

According to the police, there is a strong suspicion that Pericleous might have been abducted, based on the fact that his car was discovered burnt at a shooting range in nearby Paliometocho.

The man has been described as being around 1.60 meters tall, having a medium build, short black hair, as well as a beard. Witnesses last saw him wearing a trousers, a t-shirt, and trainers – all black in color. Other identifying markers include a tattoo on his left wrist, and another “half-sleeve” style tattoo on his right arm.